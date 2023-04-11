Serb MJ was wounded in Pinedeljak in the evening on the main road near the Bistrica bridge, when members of the ROSU shot at him.

Source: youtube.com/Kosovo online

Serb MJ from Zvečani was wounded late last night from a firearm not far from that place near the Bistrica Bridge.when he was shot by members of the special unit of the Kosovo Police – Ros, while he was driving a car on the main road from Leposavic to Zvečan.

According to Dr. Nikola Radojičić, surgeon on duty at KBC “Kosovska Mitrovica”, MJ was operated on and is in the shock room.

Source: youtube.com/Kosovo online

“A little after 10:00 p.m., a patient was admitted to our department with a gunshot wound in the right side of the chest. He was brought in in a state of hemorrhagic shock, he was urgently admitted and operated on. The bleeding was stopped and he is currently out of danger and is being placed in the intensive care unit for further monitoring“, Radojicic told Kosovo Online.

Source: youtube.com/Kosovo online

According to the Zvečan Health Center, where MJ was admitted and from where he was transported by ambulance to the hospital in North Mitrovica, the wounded man said that he was shot by members of the Rosu unit near the Bistrica bridge while he was driving a car on the main road from Leposavic to Zvečan.



Wounded Serb in Kosovo Source: youtube.com/Kosovo online

(Mondo/Kosovo online)