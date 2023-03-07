The flight from Havana became a real nightmare for many passengers due to a fire in one engine, but even that emergency did not stop some passengers from filming the chaos that broke out.

Source: Tweet/Mike Sington

Flight 3923 from Havana turned into a real nightmare after a bird ended up in the engine of the Boeing 747, after which it caught fire, writes “Daily Mail”. The plane instantly filled with smoke, and many passengers started screaming and panicking, while some decided to take out their phones and record the chaos that ensued.

Passengers report that they heard a sound reminiscent of an explosion. After that, smoke appeared in the cabin, and emergency lighting was switched on.

“There was a burning smell, my eyes were red, and my lungs were burning“, passenger Rodriguez told the American media.

The plane made an emergency landing at Jose Marti Airport in Cuba. The plane was piloted by a female pilot who landed the plane without injury with brave and decisive moves.

Scary moments on board Southwest Airlines flight, bound for Fort Lauderdale, as cabin fills with smoke and passengers don oxygen masks after engine catches fire. Hero pilot makes perfect emergency landing.pic.twitter.com/MUb50XtxmW — Mike Sington (@MikeSington)March 6, 2023

