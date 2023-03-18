A recording of the show “Dnevnica” appeared in which the famous musician Antonije Pušić, better known as Rambo Amadeus, “clapped for a duet” with producer Lejla Kašić.

Source: youtube/tv show diary

A teaser trailer for the episode featuring Rambo Amadeus surfaced today. The video shows him cleaning fish, serving guests in the banquet hall, but at one point he is also seen helping the Water and Sewerage workers.

“One cold and rainy day in March, Antonija Pušić, known as Rambo Amadeus, decided to sell and clean fish at the market in Herceg Novi, help the employees of the Water and Sewerage Department, prepare squid and fish in the restaurant“, it says in the description of the recording as an announcement for the show.



Rambo Amadeus in the show where he harassed producer Lejla Kašić Source: Youtube/tv show diary

(WORLD)