Woman was arrested with 10 pounds of marijuana in Neiva

Woman was arrested with 10 pounds of marijuana in Neiva

The woman was transporting the drug in the hold of a public service bus. When the driver sensed the smell, he informed the police.

The capture was made by the uniforms of the Terminal Police Station, who managed to arrest a 21-year-old woman, carrying 10 pounds of marijuana.

The police action occurred after the driver of a transport company reported that there was a suitcase in the hold that emanated a smell similar to marijuana. Upon checking the situation, a black bag was found containing 10 hermetic bags of marijuana, each weighing one pound for a total of 10 pounds.

The woman was captured in flagrante delicto by the National Police and after being presented before a guarantee control judge decided to release her.

The authorities call on citizens to report any criminal act and contribute to the fight against drug trafficking in the city.

