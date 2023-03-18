Home News An agreement was reached between Punjab government and PTI
An agreement was reached between Punjab government and PTI

An agreement was reached between Punjab government and PTI

Friday March 17, 2023, 11:59 pm

Lahore (Ummat News) An agreement has been reached between Punjab government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.
According to the details, SSP Imran Kishor will be the focal person while Shibli Faraz and Ali Khan have been appointed as focal persons by Tehreek-e-Insaf.
Sources say that the agreement between the Punjab government and PTI will be submitted to the Lahore High Court.
Under the agreement, Tehreek-e-Insaf will cooperate with the police for execution of warrants and search warrants, PTI will cooperate in investigating the cases registered on March 14 and 15.
According to the agreement, it has been decided that the meeting will be held on March 21 and a regular request will be given to DC Lahore, the Deputy Commissioner will look into the PTI’s request for the meeting as per the law, personal and private security audit can be done inside Zaman Park, if necessary, D. IG will be authorized to take security bond.

