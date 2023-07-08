Home » For and against sex in water | Entertainment
For and against sex in water

For and against sex in water

Here’s everything you need to know about intimacy in the water!

Everyone who tried it once intimate relationship in the open they say that such games “spice up” any relationship. The fact that it is banned in public places also contributes to the excitement. If passion still prevails, you should know that your enjoyment can be spoiled by seemingly banal things – mosquitoes or sand on the beach.

On some hidden part of the beach, a towel is mandatory so that the sand does not reach the genitals and cause irritation of the woman sexual organ. Be sure to rinse it off. An intimate relationship in the sea or pool has its advantages, but also disadvantages. Although seawater cannot destroy a condom, studies have agreed that chemicals such as chlorine can cause it to weaken. This can make them less reliable.

Condoms, if you use them, can be weakened by grease from sunscreen, and due to weaker lubrication during intimate intercourse in the water, they can also break, writes 24.hr. An additional threat is that it slips, especially if water comes from the inside and genitals. It often happens that people are not even aware of it.

However, women are somewhat more susceptible infections during intimate intercourse in water due to their anatomical structure, so they have a higher risk of sexually transmitted diseases. If you feel after intercourse strong, persistent urge to urinate, pain when urinating, cramps or fever, see a doctor who will likely prescribe antibiotics.

