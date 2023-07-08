Lions Bisceglie, Enrico Fabbri is the new coach

A welcome return, which will make fans happy and certifies, above all, the will of the

club to settle in the demanding national Serie B championship 2023-24. The Lions

Bisceglie have chosen Enrico Fabbri for the technical guidance of the team that will present itself at the

starting tapes of the third level of Italian basketball with the objectives of maintaining the

category and bring as many people to the stands of the PalaDolmen.

Tasks entrusted to the 51-year-old Tuscan, fresh from his promotion to interregional B with Mondragone. A long

experience gained around Italy, with satisfactory results, on the benches

of Piombino, Pistoia Basket, Ribera, Veroli, Gragnano, Cecina, Ferentino, Scauri,

Formia, Domodossola. Six championships won in his career, several saves

centered in circumstances in which he took over the race, many pleasant memories

including the transition to Bisceglie in the 2012-2013 season: a quick and at times basketball

very spectacular, a brilliant qualification centered for the playoffs and regret for the

stop in race 3 in the quarterfinals on the Roseto parquet.

The city, the club, the fans belong to him

always remained in the heart: «The bond with Bisceglie has never been interrupted and in these

years I have always maintained contact with the management: when I received the

call I did not let myself repeat the proposal, accepting with great

enthusiasm. I can’t wait to start again» stressed coach Fabbri.

The different technical dimension of the national B is an unknown factor for the next vintage:

«I have few doubts: it almost looks like a second A2. The market seems to be progressing

slowly and late but it is not easy to build teams: as far as we are concerned,

we will do the best with the budget available, aware that we cannot make the race

on the others but identifying the profiles that we deem useful, overall, to the technical project».

The new Nerazzurri coach is ready to make a promise to all his supporters: «I

Lions will fight on every ball, I hope this attitude and character that the

group will show on the field convince the public to follow us and support us in a way

massive. Bisceglie has conquered the national B, which is a precious heritage: they are

honored to have taken on the mission of helping to keep it. Together, with work,

effort, spirit of sacrifice and a lot of grit we will be able to achieve the goal» he concluded

coach Fabbri.

Further news relating to the composition of the roster and staff will be announced in the

next days.

