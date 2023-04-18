For Berlusconi, a quiet night out of intensive care

13
Another quiet night for Silvio Berlusconi in the ordinary hospitalization ward of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he was transferred last Sunday after 12 days in intensive care. Arrived at the facility on April 5 to treat a lung infection, the former prime minister is on his fourteenth day of hospitalization. As far as we know, no medical bulletin is expected today.
