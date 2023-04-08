ROMA – It’s the 38th minute of Lazio-Juventus when Milinkovic-Savicstationed in the penalty area behind Alex Sandro, he pushes maliciously the Brazilian just jumped, effectively sending him totally out of time, then adjusts the ball with his chest and puts it behind Szczesny. It seems obvious foulas also underlined by the former referee Marelli from the Dazn television studios, but not for Di Bello who, despite the long check from the Var, validates the goal amid black and white protests.

Milinkovic-Savic, the intervention on Alex Sandro on the Lazio goal

Bonucci booked, Chiesa shows on the bench

An Allegri staff member – replaced on the bench today by Deputy Landucci due to a flu attack – receives the red cardwhile the yellow one is waved a Bonucci, one of the most active in the protests against the race director together with Rugani, Pinsoglio and Chiesa. Just four laps later, the former Fiorentina winger will be the first to shoot in the direction of Rabiot, who has just signed the 1-1.





