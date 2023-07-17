Forbes: Togolese Yvon KOUDAM in the 2023 Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 ranking ~ Gilles LAWSON

In the starry firmament of young African talents, a Togolese star shines brightly. This is Yvon KOUDAM, whose name resonates with his galvanizing leadership and altruistic vision. This year 2023, this young Togolese has been immortalized in the prestigious Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 ranking, alongside Kylian Mbappe or Aya Nakamura, distinguishing the most illustrious personalities of the continent. Focus on this Togolese phenomenon with grandiloquent designs.

With unwavering determination, he has been able to weave his web over the years, leaving an indelible mark on the world of leadership in Africa. Endowed with extraordinary sagacity, he took the less beaten path to achieve his ends and distinguish himself among the crowned heads of the 2023 edition of Forbes Africa 30 Under 30.

Credit: Forbes 30 under 30

Kondjigbale, an inclusive health project

Proud ambassador of Togo, Yvon Koudam has made digital a maxim of life by giving birth to CONJIGBALEa health project with a strong inclusive character for access to health services for all, and having carved out a place of choice on African soil.

Kondigbale is a Togolese solution that offers digital services to assist doctors in the exercise of their work by allowing them to easily follow their patients, to make the right diagnoses in order to save lives. This initiative aims to forge a serene future for future generations in the digital health sector.

Yvon KOUDAM has a career strewn with success, which echoes through the ages. In 2019, he appropriates with panache the prestigious prize of the competition ” Pitch Your Startup Idea during the Forum on Digital and Student Entrepreneurship (FENES).

Winner of the Togo Innovation Challenge

The same year, he also triumphed over the formidable ” Togo Innovation Challenge“, a bold initiative emanating from the upper echelons of the Ministry of Grassroots Development, Handicrafts and Youth, aimed at nurturing Togolese fertile lands of entrepreneurship and guiding young shoots towards innovative horizons.

2021, its digital solution “KONDJIGBALE” shines among the ten most innovative jewels, carefully selected by experts from RFI and France 24, as part of the prestigious ” Challenge App Africa“. This supreme honor earned him an official audience, on February 16 of that same year, with the head of the Togolese government, Mrs. Victoire DOGBE.

Credit: Yvon KOUDAM

Distinguished Lecturer

Like a luminous comet crossing the night sky, he was invited to Marseille during the Emerging Valley, before donning the clothes of head of delegation, with the noble intention of guiding young Togolese through the tumultuous seas of the Mediterranean, to the discovery of technological and entrepreneurial trends on both shores.

From January 24 to 27, 2023, like a rocket propelled to the heights of innovation, he rises to the envied rank of national delegate during Youth Innovation Week, a sacred event celebrating creative minds, nestled in the heart of Togo.

Finally, Yvon KOUDAM generously shares his valuable experiences at local and international conferences and fairs, such as the majestic Brazzaville International Youth Leadership Forum (BILYF), where he proudly embodies his country, carrying high the colors of a daring youth. and visionary.

A revival for Togo

Rare are the young people of his age who can boast of accessing such noble recognition, thus offering an edifying renewal for the continent. This success is the fruit of his abnegation and his chivalrous spirit which led him to push back the frontiers of the impossible.

Ultimately, the induction of Yvon Koudam into the closed circle of Forbes Afrique 30 Under 30 is only the logical continuation of his meteoric rise. By doing a titanic job, this born leader has proven that limits exist only in our minds. His example should thus inspire younger generations, offering them an enlightened vision of the infinite possibilities available to them.

Glory to this son of Togo, whose star now lights up the African sky. We can only look forward to his future accomplishments, which will continue to enchant the minds and enrich the hearts of our beloved continent.

