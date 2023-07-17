Mr. Tacke, according to the current Digital Office Index of the industry association Bitkom, digitization projects usually fail because the costs are too high, there is not enough time and there are not enough qualified staff. Have you also had this experience?

Johannes Tacke, Sales Manager at the Chemnitz company KIX Service Software: In one form or another yes. In most cases, however, it is because there is no specific focus and the requirements are diffuse. Often there is a – shall we say – dynamic goal, and if this is not achieved, dissatisfaction grows. Those responsible should therefore take their time and define beforehand: What do I want to achieve with my digitization project and by when? Technically experienced project management and regular exchange between all those involved are indispensable for this. A cost-benefit calculation should be at the beginning of every project. That would also help to calculate the costs realistically, because those involved often underestimate them.

The IT provider develops and markets the “KIX” service management software of the same name. The company was founded in 2006 and employs more than 50 people in Chemnitz and Dresden. Over 400 customers from different industries use KIX for their IT service management or technical customer service.

According to Bitkom, companies are usually more open to innovation than public administrations, and digitization is progressing faster. Does that match your experience?

Johannes Tacke: Yes, unfortunately I can sign that. In companies, the conditions are completely different. They usually work with agile project management and involve various departments in the implementation in a targeted manner. In general, companies also have to show a higher pace in procurement in order not to lose touch with the competition. And then there is the fact that companies usually have a larger budget than public institutions. Nothing happens without moss – unfortunately, this also applies to digitization projects.

So the budget is the authorities’ biggest problem?

Johannes Tacke: I definitely have to say yes here. But there are other construction sites. In public authorities, we often have to deal with different actors who have their own ideas. Then there is the bureaucracy. A streamlining would certainly be helpful. In addition, tenders often take far too long. We sometimes have to deal with waiting times of a year,

then the procurement of an IT solution cannot keep up with its rapid further development. But there are also points where the pace can hardly be increased. This applies above all to critical infrastructure facilities with their many security-related aspects.

Could a generational change help?

Johannes Tacke: Definitely, we’ve seen that a number of times. A generation change always leads to a change in mentality. Younger employees are more open to new technologies and can better assess the advantages. Older colleagues, on the other hand, often show a certain defensiveness. For the generation that grew up with index cards in their working lives, this is even halfway understandable. It worked then and somehow still works today. We often have to get people to understand that the traditional way is not always the best way.

Have you come across cases of mock digitization?

Johannes Tacke: So far I’ve only read about it in the media. I can well imagine that in some places digitization will be implemented externally, but in the back room people will continue to work according to old patterns. In some cases, however, employees are forced to use a new system without being informed about the possibilities. In our projects, we therefore rely on the involvement and motivation of everyone. We not only introduce our KIX system to companies or authorities, but also train the employees afterwards and support them with fine tuning or with problems. This keeps contact even after the actual migration, and we know that the innovations will also be implemented.

How do you take away people’s fear of digitization?

Johannes Tacke: In my experience, communication is the most important thing, whether in public authorities or in companies. We often have to take people by the hand and go through all the steps with everyone involved. We then discuss the goals, the costs, the timeline, and also possible adjustments along the way. Here it is helpful that we rely on open source technology with our system and can thus implement individual wishes and requirements in the shortest possible time. My job is to advise people and show them the advantages and possibilities of digitization. Ultimately, however, the will to renew must come from those responsible. (sg)