FORD Production of the new Tourneo Courier and Transit Courier begins in Romania – Companies

Ford has started production of the new Tourneo Courier and Transit Courier models at the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova, Romania, strengthening its offering for families and businesses.

The new Tourneo Courier is a five-seater urban activity vehicle characterized by its distinctive SUV-inspired design and the large space available for passengers and luggage. The new Transit Courier is the most compact in the Transit range and stands out for a greater level of connectivity and solutions developed to optimize the productivity of professionals and businesses.

Initial production includes diesel and petrol versions of the Transit Courier and petrol versions of the Tourneo Courier1. The 100% electric versions2 will go into production next year, in line with Ford’s commitment to sell only electric vehicles in Europe by 2035.

The new Transit Courier is fully integrated with the Ford Pro software and connected services platform to further improve operational efficiency with advanced management tools developed by Ford Pro. E-Transit Courier customers will also be able to access the complete offering of Ford Pro charging solutions.

The official ceremony, which celebrated the creation of the first two vehicles, was attended by Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, state officials, representatives of the automotive industry and protagonists from the business world. Ford Otosan – Ford’s joint venture in Turkey – has been the industrial hub for the Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier since 2014. Production of previous generations was carried out in Yeniköy, Turkey, while the current models are made at Craiova, as part of Ford Otosan’s investment strategy in the facility, which came under the control of the joint venture in 2022.

Last year, Ford Otosan announced a €490 million investment in the production of the new Courier range in Craiova. These are in addition to Ford’s investment of $300 million at the same plant, where the Puma is also made. With these investments, the plant’s production capacity will reach 272,000 vehicles/year.

Share this: Facebook

X

