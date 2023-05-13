Forecast for May 13 | Info

Anti-hail protection today fired 116 rockets in the area from Krajina, via Posavina to Semberija.

The Republika Srpska Anti-hail Prevention Department announced that they operated 57 anti-hail stations in the area of ​​Gradiška, Laktaš, Kneževo, Banjaluka, Prijedor, Prnjavor, Stanar, Doboj, Derventa, Modriča, Vukosavlja, Pelagićeva, Srebrenik, Gračanica, Gradačac, Brčko District, Bijeljina , Ugljevik and Zvornik.

The most rockets were fired in Gračanica, 14, 11 rockets each in Prnjavor and Bijeljina, 10 in Zvornik, nine each in Gradačac and Stanari, eight in Doboj, six each in Gradiška, Modriča and Pelagićevo.

In the area of ​​Banjaluka, Gradiška, Doboj, Stanara and Laktaš, the appearance of coagulites the size of corn to hazelnuts has been registered, it was stated in the announcement.

“Protivgradna preventive” notes that shooters were prohibited from operating during the day from 11:04 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

What kind of weather is waiting for us tomorrow, is best explained by the photo:

(Srna)