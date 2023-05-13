Home » Forecast for May 13 | Info
World

Forecast for May 13 | Info

by admin
Forecast for May 13 | Info

Anti-hail protection today fired 116 rockets in the area from Krajina, via Posavina to Semberija.

Source: @lorenklein via Twenty20

The Republika Srpska Anti-hail Prevention Department announced that they operated 57 anti-hail stations in the area of ​​Gradiška, Laktaš, Kneževo, Banjaluka, Prijedor, Prnjavor, Stanar, Doboj, Derventa, Modriča, Vukosavlja, Pelagićeva, Srebrenik, Gračanica, Gradačac, Brčko District, Bijeljina , Ugljevik and Zvornik.

The most rockets were fired in Gračanica, 14, 11 rockets each in Prnjavor and Bijeljina, 10 in Zvornik, nine each in Gradačac and Stanari, eight in Doboj, six each in Gradiška, Modriča and Pelagićevo.

In the area of ​​Banjaluka, Gradiška, Doboj, Stanara and Laktaš, the appearance of coagulites the size of corn to hazelnuts has been registered, it was stated in the announcement.

“Protivgradna preventive” notes that shooters were prohibited from operating during the day from 11:04 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

What kind of weather is waiting for us tomorrow, is best explained by the photo:

Source: rhmzrs.com

(Srna)

See also  Saxony-Anhalt, exit poll: CDU with a clear advantage at 36%

You may also like

Zelensky in the Vatican, Francis’ canvas to stop...

Šapčanin bought 64 chickens Info

Carlo Rovelli punished for his words about Crosetto...

Aleksandar Džikić won the Champions League final with...

Weather forecast Saturday May 13, 2023 | Info

“gives new life to Italian TV”

Latest generation on trial: Pd, M5s and Verdi-Left...

Russian troops ‘withdraw to regroup’ north of Bakhmut,...

Daily horoscope for May 13, 2023 | Magazine...

“If we get rid of Erdogan, my husband’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy