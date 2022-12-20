Home World Foreign media: More than 30 crew members of a Thai warship sank are still “in the water” – Teller Report Teller Report
Foreign media: More than 30 crew members of a Thai warship sank are still in the water

2022-12-20

Reference News Network reported on December 19 based on multiple foreign media reports that a warship of the Royal Thai Navy sank after encountering a storm in the Gulf of Thailand on the night of the 18th local time.

The Associated Press quoted the Royal Thai Navy as saying that the “Sukhothai” frigate sank on the night of December 18. As of the morning of the 19th, 75 crew members have been rescued, but 31 people are still in the water. According to Reuters, of the 106 people on board, 73 were rescued and 33 are still missing.

According to reports, the Thai military dispatched warships and helicopters on the 19th to rescue those who fell into the water.

The British “Sun” website earlier quoted the Royal Thai Navy as reporting that the frigate sank at 23:30 on the 18th. At least 28 crew members were “in the water” waiting for rescue, and 3 of them were seriously injured. Stormy waves at sea hampered rescue efforts.

Officials said that the ship encountered wind and waves while patrolling, and water entered the ship. The ship’s electrical system was damaged, followed by engine failure.

According to reports, the Royal Thai Navy sent three ships to rescue, but only one arrived at the scene before the sinking of the Sukhothai.

According to reports, radar images showed that the 76-meter-long frigate rolled over and half of its hull sank underwater, almost perpendicular to the water surface.

See also  France's new confirmed cases exceed 20,000 in a single day, the Prime Minister announces new vaccination targets

According to the news website of the US Naval Institute, the “Sukhothai” is one of the two “Rattanakosin” class frigates built in the United States and entered service in 1987.

(Original title: Foreign media: More than 30 crew members of a Thai warship sank are still “in the water”)

