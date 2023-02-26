Foreign media: US medical transport plane crashes in Nevada, killing 5 people

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-26 15:16

Reference News Network reported on February 26 that according to Agence France-Presse, a medical transport plane in the United States crashed in Nevada, killing 5 people.

REMSA Health, the largest emergency rescue company in Nevada, issued a statement on the 25th saying that the PC-12 plane lost contact with the ground near the Nevada-California border on the evening of the 24th local time.

“We have now received confirmation from the Lyon County Central Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” the statement said.

According to reports, in addition to the pilot, there were two medical staff, a patient and an accompanying family member on board.

According to reports, the specific cause of the plane crash is not yet clear, but at the time of the incident, the west coast of the United States was experiencing a large winter snowstorm, which covered the surrounding mountains with several feet of snow, and even affected the warmer parts of Southern California.