Zheng Zhi and Chen Tao will join the national football coaching staff

New coach Jankovic expected to debut on March 1

On February 24, the Chinese Football Association announced Jankovic as the coach of the Chinese men’s football team, and Serbian coach Djurjevic took over the Asian Games men’s football team. Djurjevic has arrived in Dubai to meet with the Asian Games men’s football team. After the two Serbian coaches complete the handover, Jankovic will return to China at the end of this month.

The new coach Jankovic will complete the first training session of the national football team in early March. The Chinese Football Association intends to select Guangzhou team coach Zheng Zhi and former international footballer Chen Tao who is currently in the Shenzhen team coaching staff to join the national team coaching staff. At the same time, it plans to arrange the current U20 national football team leader Shao Jiayi became the new team leader of the national football team.

The Chinese men’s football team will face two major competitions this year, the 2026 World Preliminary Asian Regional Top 36 and the 2023 Asian Cup. It is reported that the new Chinese men’s football team plans to usher in the first training session of 2023 in Haikou on March 1 or 2. the first assembly. Since the earliest start of the Chinese Super League in the 2023 season is mid-April, the current training session of the national football team will last for nearly a month, and it will not end until the two warm-up matches in New Zealand in late March.

For Jankovic, the most difficult issue at present is to implement the first training list as soon as possible, and at the same time promote the replacement process of the national football team. In the past few years, Jankovic has been focusing on the Asian Games men’s football team, focusing on U23 players or younger national players. He is not familiar with the national football team. The content is also significantly different. In order to allow the foreign coaching team to integrate into the national football team as soon as possible and speed up the running-in of the national team’s internal personnel, the Chinese Football Association plans to select Zheng Zhi and Chen Tao to join the national team coaching staff, and at the same time plans to arrange the current U20 national football team leader Shao Jiayi as the new national football team leader.

The 43-year-old Zheng Zhi joined the national football coaching staff during the coaching period of Li Xiaopeng. He also participated in the national football coach selection meeting as a representative of coaching experts before. As a veteran of the national football team, Zheng Zhi will play the role of mentoring. Shao Jiayi, who is the same age as Zheng Zhi, has also accumulated rich management experience in the national team. They will serve as a good communication bridge between the foreign coaching team and local players, and assist Jankovic in introducing the coaching and preparation work of the national team. on track.

After confirming Jankovic as the coach of the national football team, the national football management team has made a list of 50 people, and Jankovic will select 30 people to participate in the first training session in Haikou. The list is also coming soon.

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Chai Zhi

"Yangcheng Evening News", February 26, 2023, version A04





