



Ultimate performance and experience are the core competitiveness of operators and the basis for unleashing the business potential of the network. Huawei’s business experience consulting and system integration services will be held at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC2023) from February 27 to March 2, 2023, focusing on “creating the ultimate network experience and enabling digitalization”. “Business Development” will bring you wonderful content, and the four highlights are not to be missed!

point one

From BI to DI, SmartCare® facilitates the high-quality development of 5G

from2019year to date,55G has been developed for 4 years, and some leading operators have provided rich digital services through digital platforms and achieved 5G commercial leadership.

Huawei believes that “5G high-quality development” includes three elements:

First, the rapid development of users:BI-based insight into terminals, network standards and packages, and real-time scenario-based marketing to rapidly develop high-value 5G users;

Second, flow depth excitation:Conduct multi-dimensional analysis on network quality, user experience, and OTT experience, and use AI experience model to identify poor-quality users and poor-quality areas, and increase the proportion of high-definition video and user DOU;

Third, ARPU has steadily increased:Through the DI intelligent decision-making engine, intelligent portraits of 5G customer groups, identification of potential customers, and accurate package recommendations help increase ARPU and revenue.

Focusing on these three major solutions, Huawei SmartCare® uses smart data as the base, and utilizes industry-leading graph computing engines twice the performance, 10+ scenario-based APIs, 200+ domain expert knowledge models, and business identification with an accuracy rate of over 90%. capabilities to help operators achieve 5G smart operations and business leadership.

Aspect Two

1080p high-quality network anytime, anywhere, creating the ultimate scene-based experience

along withWith the advent of the 5G era, various emerging services have emerged, such as short videos, live broadcasts, and cloud games. Huawei’s eLab research found that the 1080p network capability anytime, anywhere can provide it with the ultimate user experience.

1080p anytime and anywhere puts forward high requirements on the network downlink rate, uplink rate and end-to-end delay, and even higher requirements are required to realize 1080p when the network is busy and in edge areas. Huawei has launched targeted experience optimization solutions for three mainstream scenarios:

First, the boutique video:The downlink rate is a key factor to increase the proportion of 1080p video. Through the SRCON network twin model, Huawei accurately identified problem grids, located the root cause, and provided the best optimization solution, effectively increasing the downlink rate by 20%; in Peru, it helped operators increase the proportion of Facebook 1080p by 15%;

Second, high-quality live broadcast:The uplink rate is the key to increasing the proportion of 1080p live streaming. Huawei adopts the optimal carrier residency model, allowing users to stay on the optimal carrier forever, effectively increasing the uplink rate by 20%, and helping operators reduce the freeze rate by 28% in Zhejiang;

Third, boutique cloud games:End-to-end latency is the key to ensuring a smooth cloud gaming experience. Huawei uses a cross-domain latency optimization model to perform correlation analysis, demarcation and positioning, and topic optimization on E2E latency, reducing end-to-end latency by 20%.

The capabilities of the above solutions are built on Huawei’s digital network optimization platform: Smart Optimization. The platform has been applied to more than 400 high-quality networks around the world, and has carried out in-depth cooperation with mainstream evaluation agencies in the industry, helping 90% of public competition projects to rank first.

point three

Come to the commercial street of the Huawei Pavilion and listen to customers’ success stories about data-driven business development

1. M Group released the ambitious strategy Ambition 2025, aiming to create three No.1s.Come to the commercial street,lookHow does M operator accelerate the implementation of its strategic vision, efficiently implement 4/5G user migration in South Africa, and rapidly develop self-operated OTT users in Ghana;

2. The Argentine T operator regards the improvement of user experience and satisfaction as the cornerstone of the future development of ToC/ToH. Come to the commercial street to see how the T operator can improve the ToC/ToH experience through data to achieve high-quality development;

3. Operator A in Thailand uses data to drive business development, opening up the space for digital intelligence in the industry. Come to the commercial street to see how operator A transforms from experience perception, intelligent analysis to decision-making closed-loop, through cross-domain integration operation and maintenance transformation, to create the ultimate scene-based experience.

Aspect four

Three roundtable summit activities, discussing the future of the industry in the field of experience management with the world’s leading operators

1. The second OTF high-level roundtable forum:The digital transformation of operations has become a common consensus among operators. Through continuous communication and interaction with customers, value scenarios are constantly being explored. However, how to face the challenges brought about by personnel skills, cultural/departmental walls, technical constraints, etc. during the transformation? Huawei will join hands with industry elites to discuss the implementation path of digital transformation of operations and the direction of joint innovation. This second roundtable will inherit the consensus reached in the first roundtable, and discuss how to implement the digital transformation of operations and the direction of joint innovation through the challenge sharing and roundtable discussion of the world’s leading operators in the field of digital marketing.

February 26, 15:00 ~ 17:00 Spanish time | Renaissance Barcelona Fira Hotel

2. North Africa OTF Digital Transformation Summit:Digital transformation is in full swing around the world, and major operators have accumulated rich experience in recent years. What are the best practices of the leading operators in North Africa in the digital transformation of the industry? How does experience drive the evolution of operations to converged transformation? How did the mobile financial business take root in the land of North Africa? Huawei will join hands with GSMA analysts, European business schools, and major T companies in North Africa to exchange experience in digital transformation of the industry. In addition, there are important events such as the release of the innovative mobile payment user development plan FinCare and the unveiling ceremony of the North Africa full-service operation center.

February 28, 14:30 ~ 17:30 Spanish time | Renaissance Barcelona Fira Hotel

3. European OTF Digital Transformation Summit:The ultimate experience is an inevitable trend of network development, and it is also the eternal pursuit of Huawei and various operators. How does the ultimate experience support 5G commercial success? How to integrate wireless and transmission to provide users with the ultimate E2E experience? How to provide the ultimate indoor venue experience for the 3.4 million spectators of the World Cup in Qatar? With these problems in mind, Huawei will join hands with GSMA and high-level customers from major European countries to share successful experiences and explore implementation paths.

February 28, 15:30 ~ 16:30 Spanish time | Renaissance Barcelona Fira Hotel



