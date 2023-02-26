Ma Xingrui emphasized at the video conference call on epidemic prevention and control in the autonomous region

Grasp the work of epidemic prevention and control in the new stage

Resolutely consolidate the hard-won achievements in epidemic prevention

Erken Tuniyazi hosts and Li Yifei attends

On February 25, the Autonomous Region held a teleconference on epidemic prevention and control. Ma Xingrui, secretary of the party committee of the autonomous region, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.Pomegranate Cloud/Photo by Xinjiang Daily reporter Cui Zhijian

On the morning of February 25th, the autonomous region held a video and teleconference on epidemic prevention and control, thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, implemented the spirit of the national video and teleconference on epidemic prevention and control, and listened to the autonomous region’s Report on the situation of epidemic prevention and control and prevention and control work, and arrange and deploy the key tasks of epidemic prevention and control in the region before and after the two sessions of the country and in the next step. Ma Xingrui, secretary of the party committee of the autonomous region, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Erken Tuniyazi, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Autonomous Region, presided over the meeting. Li Yifei, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Political Commissar of the Corps, attended the meeting.

Ma Xingrui pointed out that since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has always adhered to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, with a strong historical responsibility and strong strategic determination, optimized and adjusted prevention and control policies and measures according to the time and situation, and created a record in the history of human civilization. It is a miracle that a populous country successfully emerged from the pandemic. All relevant departments throughout the region must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and further understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments” from the major decisive victories in epidemic prevention and control over the past three years. “Maintenance”, effectively unify thoughts and actions with the Party Central Committee’s scientific judgments and decision-making arrangements on epidemic prevention and control, recognize the epidemic situation, maintain strategic determination, and do a solid job in all aspects of epidemic prevention and control in the new stage. Resolutely do a good job in the prevention and control of the epidemic before and after the National Two Sessions, and resolutely consolidate the hard-won achievements in epidemic prevention.

Ma Xingrui emphasized that the current national epidemic prevention and control situation is generally good, and the epidemic prevention and control in our region has entered the normalization stage, but we must deeply understand that the global epidemic is still prevalent and the virus is still mutating, and the epidemic prevention and control must not be taken lightly. It is necessary to strictly implement the requirements of the “four mornings” and continue to strengthen the capacity building of epidemic monitoring and normalized early warning. Carry out regular and long-term epidemic monitoring, highlight key places, key groups, and key institutions, strengthen monitoring and early warning of overseas epidemic imports, strengthen situation analysis and scientific research and judgment, dynamically adjust prevention and control strategies, continue to improve prevention and control plans, and improve the ability of early detection and early treatment of epidemics , Strictly prevent the large-scale spread of the epidemic or even a large-scale spread. It is necessary to strengthen the production and supply guarantee of medical materials, and do a good job in the construction of a normalized hierarchical and hierarchical medical and health system. Improve the hierarchical reserve system, strengthen the production guarantee and emergency reserve of key materials through multiple channels, optimize the connection between supply and demand, make up for the weak links at the grassroots level, optimize the distribution of medical and health resources, build a strong three-level medical and health service network with public medical institutions as the main body, and form a The triage medical pattern of “first consultation at the grassroots level and referral from top to bottom”. It is necessary to coordinate the current and long-term, and continue to improve the epidemic prevention and control system in the whole region. Seize the current favorable opportunity, sum up and make good use of experience in epidemic prevention and control, optimize and adjust prevention and control policies and measures in a steady and orderly manner, and improve the prevention and control of key places and key groups such as “one old and one young”, rural areas, pension welfare institutions, various schools, etc. Control measures, scientifically promote vaccines and strengthen immunization, accelerate the reform of the disease control system, and establish and improve the epidemic prevention and control system that combines emergency services.

Ma Xingrui emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the “one game of chess” in the whole Xinjiang and the “one game of chess” in the military and land, consolidate the “quartet responsibility” and strengthen coordination and cooperation. Party committees and governments at all levels must put the epidemic prevention and control work in the new stage in an important position, and the main party and government comrades should take overall responsibility and personally grasp it. Leading groups and headquarters at all levels must strengthen overall coordination, and industry departments must strengthen guidance and supervision. Departments and units must implement the main responsibility, and individuals must be the first person responsible for their own health, and jointly implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control. At present, the economic development of the whole region continues to improve. All localities and departments must effectively shoulder the responsibility of promoting high-quality development, and focus on implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and the Central Rural Work Conference to better coordinate epidemic prevention and control. And economic and social development, coordinate development and security, make every effort to stabilize growth, promote development, grasp reforms, and prevent risks, strive to achieve a “good start” in the first quarter, ensure the completion of the main expected development goals for the year, and strive to create a new situation for high-quality development in Xinjiang.

Chen Weijun, Wang Jianxin, Yang Fasen, Hardan Kabin, the main responsible comrades of the member units of the Autonomous Region Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group, and the team leaders of the Autonomous Region Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters attended the meeting at the main venue. Branch venues are set up in various cities and corps agencies, and divisions and cities.

