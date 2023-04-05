Under the motto: “Loja united against insecurity”, trade unions, unions, chambers and professional associations will carry out a peaceful march to demand more security from the authorities in the city and province of Loja.

meeting

On Tuesday, April 4, in the Social Hall of the Provincial Union of Drivers of Loja —for the second time— they met to finalize details of the activity, such as clothing, items to carry, streets to circulate, among others.

The president of the Neighborhood Development Board, Sixto Eugenio Alvarado, pointed out that this march will be a call to the local and national authorities to provide the National Police with the respective equipment, repair of the patrol cars and maintenance of the Community Police Unit ( UPC), in order to have a secure Loja.

“Currently insecurity does not let up in our city and we want to recover what it was before, where you could walk without fear of being a victim of crime,” he said.

For his part, Diego González González, president of the Loja Provincial Taxis Union, stated that they are finalizing details because they hope to carry out a simultaneous march in the parishes and cantons that wish to join.

“We have not yet determined the date of the march, however, it will be after 6:00 p.m., with the purpose that the citizens who work in public and private institutions can convene and raise a single voice requesting security,” he mentioned. (YO)