Home Technology Nuovo monitor Philips SuperWide con Webcam Noise-Cancelling da 5 Megapixel
Technology

Nuovo monitor Philips SuperWide con Webcam Noise-Cancelling da 5 Megapixel

by admin
Nuovo monitor Philips SuperWide con Webcam Noise-Cancelling da 5 Megapixel

Il Philips 45B1U6900CH replaces dual screen workstations with its 44.5” SuperWide 32:9 display that allows professionals to easily open multiple windows and get a wide perspective perfect for video editing. Additionally, the monitor’s curved VA display produces wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees and 1500R curvature for sharp, high-contrast images, to deliver an overall more immersive experience.

In addition to the large screen, another key asset for optimal productivity is the Philips 45B1U6900CH 5MP pop-up webcam. Optimized for a better video experience, the monitor features a noise-cancelling microphone and a built-in 5MP webcam for high-quality calls. This camera allows you to enjoy a better user experience, and promotes your productivity great to Windows Hello™; advanced facial recognition sensors log each user into all their Windows accounts in seconds.

Another important feature to enhance your workspace is USB-C docking with RJ45. With this docking system, professionals are able to connect to the network with RJ45, set the connected device’s power, experience high-resolution video output, and connect an external device for high-speed data transfer.

Besides USB-C docking, the Philips 45B1U6900CH has many other features that can help professionals complete their daily tasks. These are not limited to the basic features, but include: HDR 400 display for VESA certification, high quality colors on the screen, a headphone hook for practical and convenient management and MultiClient Integrated KVM to control a two PC configuration on the same monitor. In addition, the TUV Rheinland Eyesafe RPF 50 certification guarantees protection against blue light-induced eye strain thanks to the ever-present blue light filter on the display.

See also  "Horizon: Forbidden West" new DLC "Burning Shores" will take you to Los Angeles that has become a volcano - Engadget Chinese version

The monitor is already available on the market at a price of €1189.00.

You may also like

Industry Dominance on Artificial Intelligence

Nintendo repairs Switch Joy-Con drift issues for free...

VMware, successful multi-cloud applications

2022 Skoda Kamiq vs. 2004 Toyota Vios Comparison

Acorns buys GoHenry: a global group of finance...

The new assistant “Overwatch 2” Thai hero “Weaving...

Amazon drops the price of the Lenovo PC...

Microsoft uses recycled CDs and plastic water bottles...

Facebook Releases AI Model That Puts Objects In...

Nintendo shut down the online mall of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy