Il Philips 45B1U6900CH replaces dual screen workstations with its 44.5” SuperWide 32:9 display that allows professionals to easily open multiple windows and get a wide perspective perfect for video editing. Additionally, the monitor’s curved VA display produces wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees and 1500R curvature for sharp, high-contrast images, to deliver an overall more immersive experience.

In addition to the large screen, another key asset for optimal productivity is the Philips 45B1U6900CH 5MP pop-up webcam. Optimized for a better video experience, the monitor features a noise-cancelling microphone and a built-in 5MP webcam for high-quality calls. This camera allows you to enjoy a better user experience, and promotes your productivity great to Windows Hello™; advanced facial recognition sensors log each user into all their Windows accounts in seconds.

Another important feature to enhance your workspace is USB-C docking with RJ45. With this docking system, professionals are able to connect to the network with RJ45, set the connected device’s power, experience high-resolution video output, and connect an external device for high-speed data transfer.

Besides USB-C docking, the Philips 45B1U6900CH has many other features that can help professionals complete their daily tasks. These are not limited to the basic features, but include: HDR 400 display for VESA certification, high quality colors on the screen, a headphone hook for practical and convenient management and MultiClient Integrated KVM to control a two PC configuration on the same monitor. In addition, the TUV Rheinland Eyesafe RPF 50 certification guarantees protection against blue light-induced eye strain thanks to the ever-present blue light filter on the display.

The monitor is already available on the market at a price of €1189.00.