Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Criticizes Japan’s Subsidy to Fukushima’s Fishing Industry

Beijing, July 14 – The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, expressed concern over Japan’s decision to allocate a special fund of 80 billion yen (about 4.1 billion yuan) to subsidize the fishing industry in Fukushima. Speaking at a regular press conference, Wenbin highlighted that this move by the Japanese government shows the severity of discharging nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.

Wenbin questioned the rationale behind the subsidy, stating, “If there is no problem with the nuclear-contaminated water discharged into the sea, how can the fishing industry in the Fukushima area be affected? If the Japanese government is not guilty, why use ‘compensation fees’ to settle the matter? This only shows that the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea is a real problem, a big problem.”

The spokesperson emphasized the strong opposition from various countries, including China, South Korea, Russia, Pacific island countries, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Peru, regarding Japan’s plan to discharge contaminated water into the sea. Despite the international opposition, Wenbin criticized the Japanese government for disregarding the concerns of its own people and neighboring countries by creating a “special fund” to silence dissent.

Wenbin warned that Japan’s attempt to use compensation fees to pacify its own citizens while risking the safety and interests of surrounding nations would only intensify doubts and opposition from the international community. The spokesperson concluded his remarks by criticizing Japan’s deafness to the voices of opposition at home and abroad.

The issue of the Fukushima nuclear disaster has been ongoing since a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 led to a meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), has been struggling to contain the radioactive water buildup at the site. Japan’s plan to discharge the contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean has faced widespread criticism and concern from neighboring countries and environmental organizations.

Japan’s actions have raised fears about the potential impact on marine life and the livelihoods of fishermen in the region. Countries across the Pacific Ocean, including China, have repeatedly called on Japan to explore alternative solutions and ensure the transparency of their decision-making process.

As the global community continues to monitor the situation, Japan faces mounting pressure to address the concerns raised by its neighbors and the international community regarding the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.

Responsible editor: Zhou Chuqing

