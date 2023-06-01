Home » Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: Welcome more like-minded partners to join the BRICS “big family” at an early date – Xinhua English.news.cn
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: Welcome more like-minded partners to join the BRICS "big family" at an early date

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 31 (Reporter Feng Xinran) In response to reports that Venezuelan President Maduro expressed his desire to join the BRICS, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference on May 31 that China supports the BRICS. In the process of membership expansion, more like-minded partners are welcome to join the BRICS “big family” at an early date.

Mao Ning said that as an important platform for cooperation between emerging market countries and developing countries, the BRICS countries are committed to maintaining multilateralism, actively promoting the reform of the global governance system, and enhancing the representation and voice of emerging market countries and developing countries. An active, stable and constructive force in affairs.

China has always maintained that the BRICS countries are an open and inclusive mechanism, supports the expansion process of the BRICS, and welcomes more like-minded partners to join the ‘big family’ of the BRICS at an early date.” Mao Ning said.

