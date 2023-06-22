former nfl player found dead | Sport

The tragic end of the life of Clark Hagans, who was once a champion in the NFL.

Terrible news comes from the USA – former NFL player Clark Hagans has died at the age of 46! His lifeless body was found by the police in the house when they were called to investigate, and at the beginning the police did not know that it was the former champion in the jersey of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hagans spent most of his career in Pittsburgh, where he played from 2000 to 2007, and then wore the jersey of the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco Fourteeners. He made the highest score in his career with the Steelers in February 2006 when he won the NFL. He appeared in the finals two more times, but then he failed to reach the trophy.

Information about the death of the former athlete who ended his professional career in 2013 was confirmed by the college for which he played. Colorado State University has confirmed the great loss, the untimely death of an athlete who earned a place in his college’s Hall of Fame during his NFL days.

There are not many details about the death of Clark Hagans in the American public for now, and the media in the USA are reporting the words of the man who carried out the investigation.

“I went into the field at a private residence in Colorado to investigate a death. I later identified him as Clark Hagans“, said the coroner, who stated that there were no injuries on the body of the former athlete and NFL champion that could have influenced his death.