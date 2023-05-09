Home » Former Pakistani (and anti-government) premier Imran Khan arrested. The party: “They are torturing him”
Former Pakistani (and anti-government) premier Imran Khan arrested. The party: "They are torturing him"

Former Pakistani (and anti-government) premier Imran Khan arrested. The party: “They are torturing him”

There is the story of Fondo al-Qadir behind thearrest of the former Pakistani prime minister, Imran Khanwho the Rangers handcuffed to take him to the Islamabad High Court, the site reported. Dawn citing sources of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pti), the former cricket champion’s party. And his supporters denounce: “They are torturing him” e “they are beating him”the PTI leader said in a video message on Twitter Musarrat Cheema. Vice President of Training, Fawad Chaudhry, tweeted that the High Court was “occupied by Rangers” and the lawyers were “subjected to torture”. A situation that has prompted the party leaders to launch an appeal for them to begin street demonstrations throughout the Pakistan.

Pakistani police have confirmed the arrest of the former prime minister. The Inspector General Akbar Nasir Khan explained that Khan was taken away in handcuffs in connection with the al-Qadir Fund and still described the situation in Islamabad as “normal”, adding that the public order monitoring will go ahead and that action will be taken against the transgressor. The al-Qadir University Project Trust involves Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Aunt and their close associates Zulfiqar Bukhari e Babar Awan. According to the leaked documents Khan, Bushra Bibi, Bukhari and Awan formed a bottom to establish al-Qadir University so that it could impart “a quality education” in the Sohawa tehsil of Jhelum. Subsequently, the documents say, the directors signed a memorandum of understanding with a private company involved in the real estate sector to receive donations from the latter. The company has also assigned land to the fund.

the interior minister, Rana Sanaullahexplained that the former prime minister was arrested for damage to state funds: Imran Khan did not appear in court despite subpoena notices,” he wrote in a tweet.

