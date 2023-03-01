Home World FORUMAUTOMOTIVE / 20-21 March 2023: the reservoir of ideas for mobility returns to Milan – Mobility
World

FORUMAUTOMOTIVE / 20-21 March 2023: the reservoir of ideas for mobility returns to Milan – Mobility

by admin
FORUMAUTOMOTIVE / 20-21 March 2023: the reservoir of ideas for mobility returns to Milan – Mobility

“The energy and ecological transition of mobility, with its various effects (environmental, economic and social), its contradictions and critical issues”. This is the main theme of the next appointment with #FORUMAutoMotive, the reservoir of ideas and center for debates on motorized mobility issues which returns on the 20th (behind closed doors and in live streaming on the Facebook page) and on 21 March in presence in Milan (at the Enterprise Hotel in Corso Sempione, 91) and, entirely, streamed on the official Facebook page of #FORUMAutoMotive.
The Government will be represented by the Minister- Gilberto Pichetto, in attendance, on 20 March, during the Round Tables (behind closed doors and live streaming on the Facebook page) and the Deputy Minister- Galeazzo Bignami, on 21 March, in attendance. Two, the focuses of the event: 1- The contradictions (by now exploded) of the ecological transition of mobility; 2- The revision of the Highway Code: towards a tightening on micro-mobility (and not only).

See also  Loyalty to the Kingdom, people and family: the inheritance handed over to his son Charles III

You may also like

Putin signed a legal treaty suspending the implementation...

Collision between trains in Greece, dead and wounded...

Summer of Gods shows us the opening cinematic

Harry and Meghan the British don’t want them...

Moody’s more optimistic on Italy and the Eurozone:...

Greece, collision between trains: at least 26 dead...

Phil Spencer talks CoD, exclusives, summer showcase and...

Earthquake in Guatemala | Info

Zelenski showed his bunker | Info

Napoli advances, Milan grabs Inter. Clamorous victory for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy