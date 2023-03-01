“The energy and ecological transition of mobility, with its various effects (environmental, economic and social), its contradictions and critical issues”. This is the main theme of the next appointment with #FORUMAutoMotive, the reservoir of ideas and center for debates on motorized mobility issues which returns on the 20th (behind closed doors and in live streaming on the Facebook page) and on 21 March in presence in Milan (at the Enterprise Hotel in Corso Sempione, 91) and, entirely, streamed on the official Facebook page of #FORUMAutoMotive.

The Government will be represented by the Minister- Gilberto Pichetto, in attendance, on 20 March, during the Round Tables (behind closed doors and live streaming on the Facebook page) and the Deputy Minister- Galeazzo Bignami, on 21 March, in attendance. Two, the focuses of the event: 1- The contradictions (by now exploded) of the ecological transition of mobility; 2- The revision of the Highway Code: towards a tightening on micro-mobility (and not only).