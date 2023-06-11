Forward champion of the Regional League RS Zapad | Sports

The players of Naprijed from Banja Luka won the championship title in the Regional League of the Republic of Srpska, West group, and from the next season, they will play in the higher level of the competition – the Second League of the RS, West group.

Source: MONDO/Goran Arbutina

With a convincing victory against Mladost from Kotor Varoš 3:0 (3:0), footballers from Naprijed from Banja Luka won the championship title in the Regional League of the Republic of Srpska, West group, and from the next season, they will compete in a higher level of competition – the Second League of RS, West group.

Everything was resolved in the opening 15 minutes of the match, when Nebojsa Anđelić’s team scored three goals. He was a double shooter Stefan Savić (in the 2nd and 14th minutes), while the guests net was hit by i Ivan Gojic (6th minute). A point was enough for the team from Banja Luka settlement Obilićevo (Mejdan) to reach the trophy mathematically, but there was no dilemma in today’s match of the last, 26th round – the “red and blue” wanted the complete spoils, in order to please their loyal audience.

Naprijed fans knew how to celebrate a victory and promotion to the second division. With smoke bombs and torches, they created a magnificent atmosphere, which has not been seen on Maidan for a long time.

Fans of Banja Luka’s Naprijed celebrate the title and placement in the Second League of Republika Srpska.pic.twitter.com/gkO9uA28nX — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)June 11, 2023

There is no doubt that it will be celebrated deep into the night, but also in the following days. And in a few days, plans for the next season will be forged, because according to the announcements of the ambitious president Vladimir Rosić, the ultimate goal is not the Second League, but the First League of Republika Srpska! The information about the recently established technical and business cooperation with the Belgrade giant, Crveni zvezda, shows how seriously Napried works.

As a reminder, Naprijed was in third place in the half-season, behind Lijevč and Plamen, but with the arrival of Anđelić, a complete turnaround took place, the team from Banja Luka took the leading position and did not drop it until the last match of the season.

“What Toti is to Roma, Mica is to us” – fan group Zlotvori, FK Naprijed Banja Luka. — Goran Arbutina (@Goc1jedini)June 11, 2023

Remember the magnificent facility that Naprijed got during this more than successful season.