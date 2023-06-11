Victory in Göttingen: Perfect: THW Kiel German Handball Champion for the 23rd time

As of: 06/11/2023 6:44 p.m

THW Kiel has finally reached its goal and has won the German handball championship for the 23rd time. With a 34:27 (18:13) win at Frisch Auf Göppingen on Sunday, the “Zebras” removed the remaining, purely arithmetical, doubts about winning the title. In the evening the big party takes place in the Kiel Arena.

There was jumping and singing in front of the THW Kiel bench well before the end of the season. And when the final siren sounded at 4.55 p.m. in the Göppingen Arena, there was no stopping. The players jumped at their teammates on the field with wide-open mouths – a large circle of celebration quickly formed, which rotated around its own axis.

After the award ceremony and the handing over of the championship trophy, including fountains of sparks and “We are the champions” from Queen, the players chanted “German champions, German champions – hey, hey!” for THW trainer Filip Jicha a little later in the team dressing room first beer shower.

“Now we’re looking forward to a cold beer and the party in Kiel.”

— THW-Profi Patrick Wiencek

“I’m incredibly proud of the boys, the energy with which they put up with the setbacks this season,” said the Czech coach after the North Germans’ renewed championship coup. Right winger Niclas Ekberg said in an interview with NDR: “We showed a lot of character throughout the season and kept pushing forward – even in difficult times.” And line runner Patrick Wiencek rejoiced: “The joy and relief are very great. Now we’re looking forward to a cold beer and the party in Kiel.”

That’s exactly why the people of Kiel didn’t have much time for the first celebrations in the Göppingen Arena. After all, the charter plane should go quickly from Stuttgart back to the fjord. At around 8:30 p.m., according to the schedule, the plane should land at Kiel-Holtenau Airport. And from there it goes straight to their own arena, where thousands of THW fans will be waiting for their favorites to arrive. The end-of-season party will then take place together with the “weiße Wand” – presumably far into the night. And then with the bowl.

“Schleswig-Holstein is as proud as Bolle.”

— Prime Minister Daniel Gunther

Prime Minister Daniel Günther congratulated the THW on winning the German Handball Championship almost effusively. “Schleswig-Holstein is as proud as Bolle that the championship trophy is back in the north,” said the CDU politician. “Congratulations to the entire THW Kiel team, the players, the coaches, the management and everyone who worked behind the scenes on this great success,” said Günther after the last game of the season at Frisch Auf Göppingen.

THW Kiel confidently wins in Göppingen

There was no tension at any point in the game in the afternoon. After a quarter of an hour, the Kielers were leading in the “Hölle Süd” by four goals (9:5), at the break with 18:13. In the end it was a win with a difference of seven goals, largely without the help of Niklas Landin (calf injury). Only in the last minute did the ailing Danish goalkeeper, who switched to Aalborg Handbold after this series, come on.

The last remaining competitor, SC Magdeburg, would have needed an extremely high defeat for Kiel in Göppingen and their own rout at HSG Wetzlar to defend their title on matchday 34. The SCM should have caught up two points and 37 goals – that was illusory from the start.

“Zebras” with a perfect final spurt to the title

For the German handball record champion THW Kiel, a season with two quarter-finals in the DHB Cup and in the Champions League has a happy ending in store. And winning the German championship is fully deserved. The “Zebras” managed an outstanding final sprint with nine wins in a row.

In addition, the Jicha team proved to be the team with the strongest nerves in the title race that had been tight for a long time. The surprising home defeats against TBV Lemgo-Lippe and SC DHfK Leipzig were followed by the reaction that the subsequent Bundesliga games were successfully contested again.

Talks with Barcelona keeper Perez de Vargas confirmed

Before the final game of the season, THW Managing Director Viktor Szilagyi confirmed for the first time that there had been talks with the Spanish national goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas. “Gonzalo is an issue for us, we are in contact. There is always a certain optimism when you make contact,” said Szilagyi on Sky.

Fresh on Göppingen – THW Kiel 27:34 (13:18)

Goals Goeppingen: Ellebaek 4, Kozina 4, Malus 4, Goller 3, Hermann 3, Blagotinsek 2, Kneule 2, Schiller 2/2, Goßner 1, Heymann 1, Sarac 1

Tore Like: Sagosen 7, M. Landin 4, Wallinius 4, Bilyk 3, Fraatz 3, Reinkind 3, Dahmke 2, Ekberg 2/1, Pekeler 2, Wiencek 2, Överby 2

Viewers: 5.200

penalty minutes: 2 / 4

Perez de Vargas still has a contract with the Catalans, who are in financial difficulties, until June 30, 2025. Due to necessary austerity measures at the record champion, the Spanish media recently speculated that the 32-year-old would move to THW.

So far Gerard planned as Landin’s successor

It would be another extremely high-quality reaction to the departure of longtime number one Landin this summer. The THW had already presented the French national goalkeeper and Olympic champion Vincent Gerard as his successor. The 36-year-old is said to have formed the duo in goal with the Czech Tomas Mrkva, who is two years his junior. Both have only one contract for the coming season.

