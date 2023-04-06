Home Sports Chambéry beats Nîmes, Sélestat wins on the wire against Limoges
Chambéry beats Nîmes, Sélestat wins on the wire against Limoges

Chambéry took the best this Thursday against Nîmes (36-31), during the 23rd day of Liqui Moly Starligue. The Savoyards remained in front throughout the game and led 17-15 at the break. Without panicking, Alejandro Costoya (7 goals) and his team won a logical victory against a direct competitor. The ranking remains unchanged. Chambéry is 4th in the Championship, Nîmes 5th.

In the other evening meeting, Sélestat dominated over Limoges (29-27). The Alsatians were however scared when their opponent returned to a length (26-25, 58th). The bottom of the Championship then managed the end of the match better, despite some fears. This victory gleaned is only the 4th of the season for Sélestat, always last. Limoges remains stuck in the middle of the table.

