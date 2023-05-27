Found in Egypt tombs and ancient laboratories for mummification – Corriere TV

The discovery in the pharaonic necropolis of Saqqara, just outside the capital Cairo

(LaPresse) Sensational discovery in Egypt. In the pharaonic necropolis of saqqara (which is part of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site), just outside Cairohave recently been found ancient laboratories for mummification and several graves. This was announced by Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Egyptian Supreme Council for Antiquities, explaining that the laboratories had been used to mummify sacred men and animals and date back to the 30th pharaonic dynasty (380 BC-343 BC) and the Ptolemaic period (305 BC- 30 BC). Inside archaeologists have found clay pots and other items apparently used for mummification, as well as ritual vessels. (Lapresse)