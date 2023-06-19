Home » Found the body of 18-year-old Yahya, the boy who disappeared in the Secchia river
Found the body of 18-year-old Yahya, the boy who disappeared in the Secchia river

After days of searching, the lifeless body of Yahya Hkimi was found, the 18-year-old who disappeared on Wednesday in the Secchia river in Marzaglia di Modena. The young man’s body was found by firefighters during searches, in a bend in the river, about five hundred meters downstream from the place where he had disappeared. As he dived, the young man was filmed by a friend who was with him. Following the magistrate’s clearance, he was recovered and placed at the disposal of forensic medicine.

The searches

At the point where the boy dived, bathing is prohibited. Searches have been intense and the course of the river has also been diverted. Today the firefighters worked non-stop in the area downstream from the point of the last sighting, with river teams in the river bed and other units on the banks. Given the difficulties of the environment, the boats were lowered from Ponte Alto with the help of the mobile crane. But hopes of finding the boy alive have vanished.

Friend’s story

From what emerged, when the young man had disappeared into the water, a minor friend who was with him was filming him with his smartphone. The friend himself said that Yahya, after some time spent together on the shore, had asked him to film him while he pretended to be carried away by the current. The images first showed the 18-year-old standing still in the water, then crouching, before disappearing. His friend had just told him to be careful.

