Four children missing in forest after plane crash, army drops survival kits from helicopter in Colombia

It’s been 20 days since the fall of a Cessna C206 on which a woman, her four children and the two pilots were traveling in a wooded area of ​​the municipality of Solano, in the department of Caquetà, in Colombia. The bodies of the three adults Hernando Murcia Morales (the pilot), Herman Mendoza Hernandez (the co-pilot) and Magdalena Mucutuy Valencia, were found, but the rescuers believe that the 13, 9 and 4 year olds and an 11 month old baby were incredibly alive. The Colombian armed forces have dropped more than 100 survival kits (containing, among other things, water and food), in the Amazon region between the departments of Guaviare and Caquetá, with the aim of helping the four children who apparently survived the plane crash, on May 1st, in which the two pilots and their mother died. “Each kit contains water, oral serum, biscuits, sandwiches, flour, energy gels and fire starters,” reads a statement. The note adds that the search for minors continues with “almost 150 special forces agents, trained search and trace dogs, indigenous people of the region and the father of the children”. The patrols take place not only by land, but also from the air, with helicopters generally used for military operations against guerrillas or drug trafficking gangs. Jungle members of the special forces they move on foot with voice amplifiers of messages, even from family members and in the indigenous language, and acoustic signals. There are still hopes of finding him alive on the basis of the discovery in the vicinity of the plane of fruit remains with traces of bites.