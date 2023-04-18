Fox settles with Dominion over allegations of fraud in 2020 election

Listen to the audio version of the article

Fox, the American broadcaster owned by Rupert Murdoch, settles a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, a company that produces electronic voting devices, which accused it of defamation for unproven theories on electoral fraud in 2020 that would have favored Joe Biden against Donald Trump.

The Delaware judge overseeing the case announced Tuesday that “the parties have settled their case” following a last-minute settlement, on the eve of a six-week trial. The opening of the hearings was scheduled for the afternoon.

Fox News, the conservative news organization, and its owner Fox Corp were sued for $1.6 billion by voting machine maker Dominion in 2021, over allegations the maker rigged its machines to assign ballots. votes to Joe Biden, for paying kickbacks to election officials.