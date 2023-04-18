Home » Fox settles with Dominion over allegations of fraud in 2020 election
World

Fox settles with Dominion over allegations of fraud in 2020 election

by admin
Fox settles with Dominion over allegations of fraud in 2020 election

Fox, the American broadcaster owned by Rupert Murdoch, settles a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, a company that produces electronic voting devices, which accused it of defamation for unproven theories on electoral fraud in 2020 that would have favored Joe Biden against Donald Trump.

The Delaware judge overseeing the case announced Tuesday that “the parties have settled their case” following a last-minute settlement, on the eve of a six-week trial. The opening of the hearings was scheduled for the afternoon.

Fox News, the conservative news organization, and its owner Fox Corp were sued for $1.6 billion by voting machine maker Dominion in 2021, over allegations the maker rigged its machines to assign ballots. votes to Joe Biden, for paying kickbacks to election officials.

Find out more

See also  David Dragojević published a picture from the bed | Fun

You may also like

Macau is the second richest country in the...

India surpasses China in number of inhabitants: according...

Rossoneri in the Champions League semifinal

Superbonus, credits spread over ten years from May

Facebook must pay users 660 million euros Info

Minecraft Legends launch trailer

New York, a garage collapses in Manhattan: the...

Peruvian rapper Jota Shoy performs in Barcelona

The defamation trial against Fox News is already...

Israeli attacks on Easter worshipers reflect efforts to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy