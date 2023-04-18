Chelsea-Real Madrid | Rodrygo: “The Champions League is a special competition for me”

The Brazilian winger explained his way of celebrating the first goal: “I thought about slipping on my knee, but I have inflammation and then my idol came to mind, which is Cristiano”

“In the first half there was a time when they could score a goal, Courtois was there to save us”

The Brazilian winger Rodrygo, author of the two goals who have allowed Real Madrid to win 2-0 against Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, acknowledged that he is very good at the top European competition. As he stated, “I don’t know how to explain it. I always say that it’s a special competition for me. Every time I’ve played it I’ve been able to help my team. I hope to continue like this and score many more goals and assists and win the Champions League more times”.

Speaking to ‘Movistar+ Champions League’, the Real Madrid striker explained his celebration by scoring 0-1 imitating Cristiano Ronaldo. “First I thought about slipping on my knee, but I have a little inflammation and then my idol came to mind, which is Cristiano, and I did it.”

Real Madrid will once again play the semifinals of the Champions League. According to Rodrygo, “it’s a pleasure to be at Real Madrid. It’s the biggest team in the world and we always have the obligation to reach the semifinals, the final and win. It’s been in our minds since we arrived and we have to play good games . Since I arrived we have always gone far and I hope to continue like this.”

OCCASIONS

The Brazilian acknowledged that “in the first half there was a time when they could score a goal for us, there was Courtois to save us and I am happy to have scored two goals. Now we have to think about the semifinals.”

Militao will not be able to be in the first leg of the semifinals due to the accumulation of warnings. According to Rodrygo, “we have other very good players who can replace him. We still don’t know if the semifinals will be against Manchester City. The Champions League is very difficult and we cannot choose an adversary. We have to be ready for everyone.”