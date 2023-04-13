Home World France, again on the streets against the pension reform. 400,000 demonstrating in Paris: LVMH headquarters invaded
While awaiting the decision of the French Constitutional Court which will rule tomorrow on the disputed reform of the pension system, the demonstrators returned to the square in large numbers and fierce for a new day of mobilization, the twelfth.

by our correspondent Anais Ginori

According to the confederation of trade unions CGT in Paris alone there are over 400,000 participants in the demonstrations – a figure estimated at 42,000 by the police – but strikes and sit-ins continue throughout the country.

