France, an armored July 14th to avert a new Bastille

The ingredients for a hot July 14th are all there, despite the grip of anomalous temperatures that has also affected the France is declining. The traditional national holiday, established in 1880 to consolidate the Third Republic in the spirit of storming of the Bastille in 1789 and of the Feast of the Federation of 1790, and which has always been a symbol of freedom for the French, begins in the unsuppressed wind of protest a few days after the violent riots for the

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

