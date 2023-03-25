Home World France: clashes between black-bloc and police at the reservoir. ’50 protesters injured, 16 agents’
France: clashes between black-bloc and police at the reservoir. '50 protesters injured, 16 agents'

France: clashes between black-bloc and police at the reservoir. '50 protesters injured, 16 agents'

“At least fifty wounded” protesters at the Sainte Soline reservoir complain after the violent clashes with the police, according to the organizers of the demonstration, who speak of “three seriously injured”. In the ranks of the forces of order there are 16 injured, one seriously. The interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, tweeted: “In Sainte-Soline, the ultra-left and the extreme left are of extreme violence against our gendarmes. Unspeakable, unbearable. No one should tolerate this. Total support to our forces of the ‘order”.

According to news sources on the spot, groups tried to break through the police blockade, which barred the unauthorized marchers from entering the reservoir district. The black blocs then began attacking the police, some with long iron bars.

Thousands of people took part in the unauthorized demonstration against the project, carried out by a farmers’ cooperative and supported by the state. Between one thousand and 1,500 casseurs and black-blocs are present among the 8-10,000 demonstrators.

