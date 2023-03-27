“Influencer yes, but first of all a French citizen who uses her popularity to influence young people to defend their rights”. Thus begins the defense that the tiktoker has over 800 thousand followers Poland relied on social media to respond to commentators on the popular TV show “Quotidien”, broadcast by the channel Tmc.

Following the last major demonstration against the Macron government’s pension system reform, the broadcast aired a video in which the 22-year-old influencer of Polish origin is seen, together with his colleague Tootatis, participating in the Paris procession chanting some slogans , including “forms against the reform”.