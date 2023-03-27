Home World France, “forms against the reform”: “sexist” comments to the influencers in the streets against the pension reform
World

France, “forms against the reform”: “sexist” comments to the influencers in the streets against the pension reform

by admin
France, “forms against the reform”: “sexist” comments to the influencers in the streets against the pension reform

“Influencer yes, but first of all a French citizen who uses her popularity to influence young people to defend their rights”. Thus begins the defense that the tiktoker has over 800 thousand followers Poland relied on social media to respond to commentators on the popular TV show “Quotidien”, broadcast by the channel Tmc.

Following the last major demonstration against the Macron government’s pension system reform, the broadcast aired a video in which the 22-year-old influencer of Polish origin is seen, together with his colleague Tootatis, participating in the Paris procession chanting some slogans , including “forms against the reform”.

See also  The severe epidemic in several countries that rely on Chinese vaccines warns the world | Kexing Vaccine | Sinopharm Vaccine | CCP Virus

You may also like

Harris visits Africa to expand investment to counter...

In Israel, the situation is deteriorating and even...

Scotland: Humza Yousaf wins SNP leadership, will now...

Top 10 Amazon Spring Offers: only the best...

Usa, at least 4 dead in shooting at...

Six new venerables added to the Church –...

here is the program for the week

Review of Karma C “KC_files” (2023)

Preminuo Pavel Krotov | Sport

Ukraine claims to stabilize the battle situation in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy