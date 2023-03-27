He could return to the pitch after the charges for alleged violation were dropped

The English team would be considering their return despite pressure from the women’s team and sponsors

After the Prosecutor’s Office drop charges for alleged rape, Mason Greenwood could be about to return to the pitch. Thus, the English player, for now separated, could go back to dressing short sooner rather than later, according to The Sun.

the english player He hasn’t played for over a year, when he was arrested for alleged rape and sexual assault towards his partner. Last February, however, all charges dropped for lack of evidence.

Thus, according to the English newspaper, within Manchester United they would be considering his return despite the opposition of the sponsors and the women’s team. Since according to The Athletic, the ‘red devils’ would have rejected the Turkish and Chinese proposals for him.

Still, despite the police ruling, The club’s internal investigation into whether or not he should return to play is still ongoing. And the player continues to collect from a million-dollar contract that still lasts until 2025.

In any case, the decision taken will be controversial due to the delicate situation it has gone through. So, who ends up keeping the player, will be running a serious financial risk. The proof of this is that the player already lost a lot of money after like Nike, his main sponsors will leave him.