France, man suspected of segregating and torturing his wife since 2011

A 55-year-old German citizen was arrested today in the French commune of Forbach on the Moselle on suspicion of kidnapping and torturing his wife, a 53-year-old German citizen. The woman allegedly managed to steal a phone from him and inform the authorities of her country in Wiesbaden, denouncing that she has been held under seizure since 2011 in an apartment by her husband.

The French police, alerted precisely by the German one, carried out the first checks, then went to the suspect’s home.

The man at first refused to open the door and officers broke in, citing police sources. Inside the policemen found the victim, frightened, locked in a room with windows closed by wire mesh, naked, with a shaved skull, undernourished and with signs of fractures in his legs and fingers.

She was immediately hospitalized. The man is in custody and an investigation has been opened into kidnapping, aggravated rape and acts of torture and barbarism.

