Sportswear: personalized choice guide based on your needs

If you play a sport, you know that choosing the right sportswear is not only a matter of fashion, but contributes so much to comfort, safety and performance. But how to choose the most suitable outfit for you? What are the criteria to follow to buy quality and functional garments?

In this guide we will give you some useful tips to help you find your way around the wide range of sportswear proposals from DF Sportand to find the perfect look for your favorite physical activity.

What is meant by sportswear

By sportswear we mean all those items of clothing that are designed and made specifically for the practice of one or more sports. These are garments that must meet certain technical characteristics, such as:

● Breathability, ie the ability of the materials used and its design to favor the evaporation of perspiration and keep the skin dry and fresh, avoiding as much as possible the appearance of irritation and the proliferation of fungi and bacteria;

● Adequacy to thermoregulation, ie its ability to favor the adaptation of the wearer’s body to variations in body and environmental temperature, offering warmth or freshness as needed;

● Elasticity and resistance, which we can define as two sides of the same coin. In fact, the right sportswear must facilitate freedom of movement and, at the same time, resist mechanical and physical-chemical stress;

● Protective capacity from irritations due to rubbing, bumps, scratches and abrasions, atmospheric phenomena and even actual accidents.

In addition to these characteristics, sportswear must also meet aesthetic and fashion criteria, satisfying the personal taste and style of the wearer. Indeed, such clothing is not only functional, but also expressive like the garments we use in any other context.

How to choose sportswear based on the sport practiced

Every sport needs a specific type of clothing, which must be suitable for the physiological, biomechanical and environmental needs of the discipline you want to practice. For example, it is not the same to wear a running suit or a ski suit, a football shirt or a tennis shirt, etc….

That’s why it’s important to know the characteristics of the most suitable sportswear for the sport you practice, in order to support performance and well-being. Here are some examples:

● Running: running requires light, breathable and temperature-regulating garments that do not create friction with the skin and adapt to the shape of the body. Furthermore, it is important to choose running shoes with cushioning suitable for the type of foot support and the terrain on which you run. Do not forget the use of accessories such as hats, sunglasses, gloves and scarves;

● Fitness: whether you train in the gym or at home, equipped with elastic, breathable and comfortable garments, which allow good freedom of movement and which do not deform with use. They also need to be snug enough so they don’t get caught in tools or machines. Don’t overlook fitness shoes with a flexible, non-slip sole;

● Cycling: an aerodynamic, breathable and resistant wardrobe is essential for cycling. Inevitable trousers or dungarees with good padding in the seat area, to prevent irritation caused by the saddle. Finally, it is mandatory to use a helmet, sunglasses and gloves to protect yourself from bumps, UV rays and skin burns;

● Tennis: whether playing singles or doubles, it is essential to choose a shirt or polo shirt with a collar to protect your neck from the sun and copious perspiration. The shoes must be sufficiently elastic and cushioned, depending on the chosen playing surface.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

