France, the government has dissolved the ecological collective “Soulèvements de la Terre”

The French government dissolved the ecological collective “Earth Uprisings”. The announcement came from the Interior Minister himself Gérarard Darmanin after the go-ahead from the executive: “No cause justifies the particularly numerous and violent acts that this group calls and provokes,” he claimed on Twitter. And the government spokesman Olivier Veran, immediately after the council of ministers, he reiterated: “The use of violence is not legitimate according to the rule of law and this is what is punished”. The lawyers of the collective have already declared that they will appeal before the Constitutional Court. And activists on Twitter immediately relaunched: “A revolt does not dissolve”. Numerous associations and parliamentarians have lined up in their defense.

No. This dissolution will not take place, we do not dissolve an uprising, a movement of 110,000 people, a popular indignation against the grabbing of land and water. The actions will continue to arise, the movement to grow

Our reaction: — The Earth Uprisings (@lesoulevements) June 21, 2023

The government’s proposed dissolution came after protests by Sainte Soline in defense of the water basins of March 25 last year. The demonstration, convened in the midst of the marches against Macron’s pension reform and in a climate of great tension on a national level, it had been harshly repressed by the agents and it had turned into a real guerrilla war. After that episode, associations and parliamentarians of the radical left and ecologists demonstrated against the violence of the police and in defense of the demonstrators. Activists of the ecological collective also participated in the demonstrations against the Turin-Lyon railway line in Val Maurienne, which took place last weekend. On Wednesday 21 June, the government announced that it had proceeded with the dissolution. On the same day, on Releasea forum has come out in defense of the collective which has collected the signatures of numerous elected officials: from the ecologist Sandrine Rousseau a Mathilde Panot. Even the former Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompilialso to the French newspaper, let it be known that she was “annoyed” by the executive’s decision.

