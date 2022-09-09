Original title: Development of the situation in Russia and Ukraine: Ukrainian President talks with US Secretary of State, EU will terminate visa facilitation agreement with Russia

China News Agency, Beijing, September 9. Comprehensive news: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Blinken in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine on the 8th local time, covering U.S. military assistance to Ukraine and the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant , to achieve rapid recovery in Ukraine, etc. The US communique stated that Blinken will meet with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg after his visit to Ukraine. The European Council announced on the 9th local time that it will completely terminate the visa facilitation agreement with Russia. Russia said it would take countermeasures.

Ukrainian President talks with U.S. Secretary of State

Ukrainian State News Agency reported on the 8th local time that Ukrainian President Zelensky held talks with US Secretary of State Blinken who visited Kyiv on the same day. Zelensky said that Blinken’s visit was an important signal of U.S. support for Ukraine, for which he thanked him.

The Ukrainian Presidential Palace later released news that Zelensky and Blinken discussed the prospect of the U.S. government to further increase military aid to Ukraine during their talks, emphasizing the importance of formally launching the Lend-Lease Act. The two sides also discussed the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, with Zelensky stressing the importance of using all available mechanisms to ensure the demilitarisation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Zelensky also expressed hope that the United States will play a leading role in assisting Ukraine to achieve a rapid recovery.

According to a press release issued by the U.S. State Department on the 8th local time, during his stay in Kyiv, Blinken announced that he would provide Ukraine with $1 billion in aid and $675 million in military aid.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov posted on social media that day, expressing his gratitude to the United States for providing a new batch of military aid to Ukraine.

The US communique also stated that after the visit to Ukraine, Blinken will go to Brussels, the capital of Belgium, on the 9th to meet with NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg.

EU announces complete termination of visa facilitation agreement with Russia

The European Council announced on the 9th local time that the EU will fully terminate the visa facilitation agreement with Russia from September 12, local time. Earlier, an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers decided on August 31, local time, to suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova said on the 8th local time that Russia will take countermeasures to restrict the entry of Russian citizens into EU countries.

Zakharova said that the EU’s decision was irrational, blatant discrimination, and did not serve the interests of EU citizens. Like other unilateral sanctions by the EU, these measures cannot change Russia’s domestic political situation, much less Russia’s foreign policy. Russia’s countermeasures against the EU’s “unfriendly policy” will be introduced soon, and its absolute priority will be the interests of Russian citizens and national security issues.

In response to the announcement by Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland that from the evening of the 19th of this month, Russian citizens holding Schengen visas will be banned from entering the country, Zakharova pointed out that the unilateral restrictive measures of the relevant countries violated all relevant legal foundations and frameworks. A decision has no legal basis. Russia will fight back.

Russia says Western sanctions have failed to undermine Russia’s financial stability

US President Biden held a video conference on the 8th local time with Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Romania, Poland, the United Kingdom, France, NATO and the European Union. The participants discussed Russian energy-related issues and European energy supply issues.

U.S. Treasury officials told the media that some oil importing countries were considering joining the G7 plan to cap Russia’s oil prices and said relevant rules would be issued in the next few days. India, a major importer of Russian oil, has agreed to continue talks on whether to join the program.

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin said at the Moscow Financial Forum on the 8th local time that the West has launched unprecedented sanctions against Russia, but it has not achieved its goal of undermining Russia’s financial stability. Russia has taken measures to curb the outflow of funds and ensure the normal operation of banks and other financial institutions. The exchange rate of the ruble is basically stable. The Western restrictions on Russia’s energy exports have increased Russia’s oil and gas revenue by nearly 50%.

Russia says whether to extend the “food agreement” will depend on its implementation

According to RIA Novosti, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko said on the 9th local time that whether to extend the “food agreement” will depend on its implementation. Russia is communicating with UN representatives on how to fully implement two key parts of the Food Agreement.

Rudenko stressed that although a sufficient number of grain ships have left Ukrainian ports, the second part of the agreement, the export of Russian grain and fertilizers, is still facing difficulties.

He said that the current “food agreement” has not been fully implemented as planned, nor has it been implemented as promised by the United Nations to Russia. That must change before the agreement expires, in November of this year. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more

