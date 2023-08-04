Home » Frank Ntilikina signed with Charlotte. | Sports
Frank Ntilikina signed with Charlotte.

Frank Ntilikina (25) continues his career in Charlotte. It was speculated that Partizan and Crvena zvezda were also interested in him and that he could come to Belgrade. Instead, he decided to stay in NBA league and he went to the Hornets to try to prove himself in the strongest league in the world.

This was confirmed by reliable journalist Adrijan Vojnarovski. “Point guard Ntilikina signed a one-year contract with Charlotte. His managers confirmed this to ESPN. The contract is partially guaranteed“, Vojnarovski wrote. He did not reveal what the figure was, but it is clear that he will have to fight for a place in the team and a salary.

The French player began his professional career in his homeland, playing for Strasbourg for two seasons. Then in 2017, as the eighth pick in the draft, he was selected by the New York Knicks. He stayed there for four seasons and then moved to Dallas where he played with Luka Doncic. He played for the French national team at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, winning silver. He is also among the 12 players on the list of coach Vincent Cole for the upcoming Mundobasket.

