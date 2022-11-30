Home World Free DNA tests for Holocaust survivors to find relatives: the project of the Center for Jewish History in New York
World

Free DNA tests for Holocaust survivors to find relatives: the project of the Center for Jewish History in New York

Free DNA tests for Holocaust survivors to find relatives: the project of the Center for Jewish History in New York

Free DNA tests for Holocaust survivors and their descendants to find out if there are any family members still alive or help them rebuild a piece of their broken lives in Nazi concentration camps. It’s the Dna Reunion Project launched of Center for Jewish History of New York: committed to distributing special kits to anyone who makes a justified request through his website, precisely to exploit new technologies to try to rebuild ties and kinships destroyed during the war.

