Free DNA tests for Holocaust survivors and their descendants to find out if there are any family members still alive or help them rebuild a piece of their broken lives in Nazi concentration camps. It’s the Dna Reunion Project launched of Center for Jewish History of New York: committed to distributing special kits to anyone who makes a justified request through his website, precisely to exploit new technologies to try to rebuild ties and kinships destroyed during the war.
