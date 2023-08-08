Home » FREE TO X Completed the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles in Tuscany – News
The installation plan for the high-capacity charging stations for electric vehicles in Tuscany that Free To X, an ASPI group company dedicated to the development of advanced mobility services, is carrying out on the managed national network, has been completed.

In this region, in particular, 6 charging stations have been activated, 5 on the A1 Milan-Naples, 1 on the A11 Florence-Pisa Nord, for a total of 18 electric columns capable of supporting 36 cars at the same time. Of the 5 stations along the Autosole, 2 are in the direction of Milan, Badia al Pino Est, Arno Est, 2 in the direction of Naples, Badia al Pino Ovest and Arno Ovest, and Florence North accessible from both directions, with an interdistance of 60 km between one station and another. Peretola Sud is the charging station on the A11.

The project envisages having 100 charging stations along the Autostrade per l’Italia network by the end of the summer. To date, there are 76 active ones, 12 awaiting activation and 11 nearing completion, and along the Milan-Naples route, the average interdistance of the service areas is 49 km, in line with European levels and with the European regulation (Alternatives Fuel Infrastructure Regulation – AFIR).

The drivers of electric vehicles, through the apps or cards of the Mobility Service Providers, will thus be able to use the charging services in total autonomy, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, using the stalls for the time necessary to recharge the batteries of their vehicle. Also thanks to these facilities, a car holiday in our country will be simple and sustainable.

