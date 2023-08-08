Contact lenses: advice to avoid endangering your eyes with the sea, sand and sun

Is wearing contact lenses on the beach a good idea? Here are the tips to not endanger your eyes with sea, sand and sun.

Who is used to wearing the contact lenses he won’t even give up the sea. On the other hand, it is a comfortable alternative to wearing glasses that many consider mainly for aesthetic reasons. There are many types on the market (rigid, soft).

Even at the beach you can wear them, always paying attention to choose the ones that best suit your needs. Doctor Pietro Rosetta, head of Ophthalmology at Humanitas di San Pio X give some advice on this.

Expert advice for using contact lenses on the beach without endangering your eyes

Contact lenses are used to correct defects such as myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism. They should never be worn for too long (more than 6-8 hours a day) to avoid depriving the cornea of ​​the external oxygen that allows it to breathe.

Cleaning, rinsing and disinfection of contact lenses are very important phases – tantasalute.it

On the beach you need to have extra precautions and be careful of the sand and the sea. In fact, with the wind it is easy for sand particles to be lifted, which could cause micro-injuries to the cornea, by slipping under the lens. Even when diving for a swim, it is possible that drops of salt water get on the eyes which can cause dehydration which alters the corneal surface but also the characteristics and composition of the contact lens.

Better then wear goggles to protect your eyes. The same goes for the swimming pool: here too there are risks such as chlorine which has an irritating effect on the conjunctiva and on the ocular surface. So, even in this case, the doctor explains, it’s important to wear goggles. However, those who have recently undergone eye surgery must pay attention to these because removing them can create a suction effect.

So on the beach or in the pool you can use the disposable daily lenses which must be replaced after the bath. It is better to prefer this type because during the bath they could be lost and their quality is compromised in contact with salt water or chlorine. If you opt for the reusable lenseshowever, pay attention to their disinfection: «Single solutions, i.e. those that simultaneously contain substances capable of cleaning, rinsing and disinfecting the lenses, must be changed every time they are placed in the lens container, which must be thoroughly disinfected each time”- explains the doctor.

Infections and redness: the risks to which you are exposed in the sea or in the swimming pool

L’Acanthamoeba it is a protozoan found in stagnant water and sometimes in swimming pools when the water disinfection procedure is not adequate. Having dirty hands and wearing contact lenses exposes you to infection induced by these protozoa. If there is no way to wear contact lenses with clean hands, better not to put them.

What are the risks if you don’t pay attention to contact lenses (tantasalute.it)

If after wearing contact lenses you notice a suspicious redness, it is better to avoid wearing them further in order not to have more serious complications. First of all, go to an ophthalmologist for a check because, if it is postponed, there may also be permanent damage. At the visit, if possible, bring the contact lens that has irritated the eye so that the doctor can “a culture examination not only on the ocular surface but also on the lens”.

In this way the specialist will have clear what caused the infection and can administer targeted therapy. Therefore it is possible to wear contact lenses on the beach or in the swimming pool, paying more attention than usual to hygiene when wearing them and to sand and salt or chlorinated water.

