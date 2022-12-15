Home World French police used tear gas to disperse rioting fans, more than 100 people were arrested- Shangbao Indonesia
World

by admin
December 15, 2022 at 21:13 PM

French police confronted rioting fans.

[Overseas Network]According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, on the 14th local time, after the French team’s 2-0 victory over Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals, fans of the two sides broke out in many places in France. The police have arrested more than 100 people.

Russian Satellite News Agency quoted the French “Le Figaro” as saying that in Nice, France, after a masked man issued verbal provocations to Moroccan fans, the two sides began to throw fireworks at each other.

On the Champs Elysees in the French capital Paris, fans celebrated peacefully at first by setting off fireworks and singing, but then clashes broke out between fans and police. In Lyon and Montpellier, France, police used tear gas on rioting fans.

So far, French police have arrested more than 100 people. Police arrested 40 militants in Paris for illegally carrying weapons.

