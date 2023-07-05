French Police Who Shot and Killed Teenager Receive Over €1 Million in Donations, Family Sues Promoters

Hangzhou, China – In a shocking turn of events, it has been reported that the French police officers responsible for the fatal shooting of a teenager have received over one million euros in donations through fundraising activities. The news has sparked outrage and raised questions about the intentions behind these donations.

According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency, the fundraising event on the popular platform GoFundMe exceeded all expectations. The event, which ended on the evening of July 5th, raised a total of more than 1.5 million euros from more than 80,000 generous donors.

However, the family of the teenage victim, Nell, has filed a lawsuit against promoter Jean Messiha, accusing him of fraud, illegal use of police data, and concealing a crime. Each charge carries a hefty penalty of five years in prison and a €300,000 fine.

Lawyers representing the teen’s family argue that Messiha exploited information about Nell’s previous criminal record to falsely portray Nell as a repeat offender and organized a campaign in support of the police officer involved in the shooting. They have raised concerns about the allocation of the funds, questioning whether the money will actually reach the police officer’s family.

The case has attracted widespread attention and sparked a heated debate on social media platforms. Many people are questioning the ethics behind donating a substantial amount of money to police officers involved in controversial incidents, arguing that it may undermine the pursuit of justice and accountability.

On July 4th, the French Ministry of the Interior revealed alarming statistics regarding the ongoing riots in France. Since June 27th, a total of 5,900 vehicles have been set on fire across the country, causing extensive damage to 1,100 buildings. Additionally, there have been 270 attacks on police stations and gendarmerie. As a result, law enforcement authorities have made 3,490 arrests.

As the investigation into this tragic incident continues, the world is anxiously awaiting the judicial process to unfold. The outcome of the lawsuit will not only determine justice for the victim and their family but will also shed light on the responsibility of those involved in promoting and facilitating donations to controversial causes.

It remains to be seen how this case will impact future fundraising campaigns and the public’s perception of financial support given to individuals associated with disputed events. Only time will tell whether this incident will lead to greater scrutiny and regulation of fundraising practices, ensuring that justice and transparency prevail in these challenging times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

