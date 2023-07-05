Home » EQS-Adhoc: Dinkelacker AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Jobst Kayser-Eichberg passed away
News

by admin
EQS-Ad-hoc: Dinkelacker AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Dinkelacker AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Jobst Kayser-Eichberg passed away

05.07.2023 / 13:39 CET/EST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

It is with great sadness that Dinkelacker AG announces that Dr. Jobst Kayser-Eichberg, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company, died on July 2nd, 2023 at the age of 82 after a short, serious illness.

