EQS-Adhoc: Dinkelacker AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Jobst Kayser-Eichberg passed away

Dinkelacker AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Jobst Kayser-Eichberg passed away

05.07.2023 / 13:39 CET/EST

It is with great sadness that Dinkelacker AG announces that Dr. Jobst Kayser-Eichberg, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company, died on July 2nd, 2023 at the age of 82 after a short, serious illness.

