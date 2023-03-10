Home News This will be the VAT refund
News

This will be the VAT refund

by admin
This will be the VAT refund

This economic support is granted by the Department of Social Prosperity on a bimonthly basis, so the consignment of a new cycle is approaching.

DAILY OF HUILA, NATIONAL

A new consignment date for the VAT refund subsidy is approaching, granted by the Department of Social Prosperity on a bimonthly basis. The beneficiaries, who have received this financial aid since 2020, are awaiting the announcement of the payment dates corresponding to cycles 13 and 14.

The VAT refund is a subsidy created by the Colombian Government in 2020 to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the most vulnerable families. This economic support is intended for Colombians registered in Sisbén IV who belong to the groups where people in poverty are located, which are category A or B. Citizens do not have to participate in any call, since it is the Government who chooses the beneficiaries.

The amount of the VAT refund is 80 thousand pesos, and until 2022 more than two million families were favored, for which an investment of more than 187 billion pesos was made.

The beneficiaries of this subsidy have expressed their gratitude for this financial aid, which has allowed them to face the economic difficulties they have faced due to the pandemic. For them, the arrival of a new consignment date represents a relief in their finances and an opportunity to move on.

From the Department of Social Prosperity, it is expected to announce in the next few days the consignment corresponding to February and March, to continue supporting the most vulnerable Colombian families. The VAT refund is a program that has established itself as an important economic support for those most in need, and which shows the Government’s commitment to the most vulnerable sectors of the country.

See also  What to give a man on Valentine's Day: some ideas!

You may also like

“Wine Event”: Great variety in Ranshofen Castle

Colombia shaken by an earthquake of magnitude 5.9...

The call for the delivery of housing subsidies...

The federal government is not allowed to operate...

From the revolution to the failed state, notes...

Why don’t some people feel tremors?

Stratec SE: weak outlook; Headwinds persist in 2023;...

Half-day school in Telangana from March 15, schedule...

Afinia’s investments are noticed

Still no agreement on inner city criterion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy